Just The Facts
- EnergyOur global team focuses on achieving broad, long-term strategic business goals in the energy industry.
- Financial ServicesOur deep bench of practitioners provides financial services counsel across transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters.
- Real Estate Investment and FinanceOur cross-disciplinary team delivers effective and efficient advice on high-value projects for major real estate players.
- Retail and Consumer ProductsWe help companies in virtually every retail sector manage risk, protect brands, and preserve consumer confidence.
Industrious collaboration begins with our competitive strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries—and extends to our considerable experience in more than 100 practice areas.
Featured
News & Insights
- Event
- 3 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 1 Minute ReadNews
Better Collaboration
in Practice
The resources of a global firm with people who've got your back. Your success, and the success of our clients, colleagues and communities are all collaboratively connected.