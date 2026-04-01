Embracing Responsibility

We embrace responsibility for ensuring the firm’s actions have a positive impact on the communities where we live and work and on the world we call home. We recruit lawyers and professional staff members who reflect these beliefs and encourage them to take action through community and pro bono service. And, we accept the ongoing challenge of working to improve the world in which we live.

Commitment to Our Communities

We give back to our communities because we believe that the practice of law is, first and foremost, a service to society. We put our values into direct action: since 2009, 100 percent of our full-time US lawyers have worked on pro bono projects. The firm donates more than 52,000 hours annually to pro bono work.

Volunteer Involvement

Service is one of our core values and “giving back” is encouraged, supported and recognized by our firm. In the communities where we live and work, we do more than practice law. We roll up our sleeves and become truly involved.

Office-based community service committees make it easy to volunteer by researching and organizing firm-sponsored service opportunities. Throughout the year, our lawyers and professional staff collect food for the hungry, participate in walks to support those with disabilities, build and repair homes for those in need, read to children in domestic abuse shelters, donate supplies to local schools in underprivileged areas, and much more. The following are just a few of the many organizations supported by our firm’s volunteer efforts:



American Heart Association

Dell Children’s Hospital

Entrepreneurs Foundation of North Texas

FeedMore

Gilda’s Club

Habitat for Humanity

Hollywood Sunset Free Clinic

Houston Urban Debate League

McMillan Cancer Support (London)

North Texas Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Network

Shoe Box Campaign (Brussels)

So Others Might Eat (S.O.M.E.)

Vogel Alcove

Our professional staff members are given two full days of paid leave each year to participate in local community service activities and up to a full week of paid leave to take part in disaster relief and rebuilding activities. Firm associates also may credit up to 25 hours of community service and disaster relief volunteer time toward their annual billable hours.

Community service is recognized through our annual David F. Peters Community Service Awards. Named in memory of a former firm partner who was known for both his legal acumen and his commitment to service, these awards honor professional staff members who make exceptional contributions to civic and charitable organizations. Additionally, a monetary contribution is made to a specified charity in the award recipient’s name.

Charitable Giving

At Hunton, we believe in sharing not only our volunteer resources, but also our financial resources. Annual donations to nonprofit organizations are broadly based and reflect the diversity of our lawyers and professional staff. They include support for pro bono agencies, the arts and environment, college scholarship funds and programs for at-risk young people, as well as for agencies that help the homeless, hungry, abused and those suffering from cancer, heart disease and AIDS. During the most recent calendar year, the firm made contributions to more than 180 national and regional philanthropic organizations, including the following:

American Red Cross

A.W. Brown Education Foundation

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Catholic Charities Immigration Legal Services

Children’s Law Center

Covenant House

Dallas CASA Inc.

DC Bar Pro Bono Program

Houston Food Bank

Human Rights Initiative of North Texas

Legal Aid Justice Center

Massey Cancer Center

Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project

National Park Trust

Rebuilding Together, Inc.

United Way

YWCA



