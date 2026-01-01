Around the Globe
We have a substantial presence in centers of commerce and government across the United States, with more than 150 lawyers in each of our Houston, New York, Richmond and Washington, DC locations. We also have offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. Internationally, we serve clients all over the world from offices in Bangkok, Brussels, Dubai, London, and Tokyo. Our clients include companies, individuals, governments and institutions from across the spectrum of industries that make up today’s global economy. We represent nine of the Fortune 10 and more than one third of the current Fortune 100.
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To assist with their myriad legal and business needs, we work seamlessly across jurisdictions, bringing together cross-disciplinary teams with extensive industry, legal and strategic planning experience to devise tailored solutions that can overcome current challenges and mitigate future risks. Our lawyers and practices are frequently recognized in Chambers USA, Chambers Global and Legal 500, as well as Bloomberg Capital Markets Rankings, Benchmark: Litigation and other legal guides.
Since 1901 and our early history in Texas and Virginia, we have worked to uphold the standards set by our founding partners. These individuals built the firm on the principles of unsurpassed client service, adherence to the highest ethical standards, and sustained investments in our local communities and the legal profession. Their core values remain the hallmark of our firm, where we honor and learn from the lessons of the past while keeping our eyes firmly positioned on the future. Today, we serve as trusted advisors to some of the world’s most respected companies—a number of whom we have represented for more than a century—and are vigorous advocates for those who need legal aid but cannot afford it.
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- Africa
Our Africa practice is ranked in leading legal publications such as Chambers Global and IFLR1000.
- Asia Pacific
Recognized as a leading law firm in Chambers Asia, Asia-Pacific Legal 500 and The IFLR1000.
- Europe
Our lawyers from around the globe are trusted advisors on European matters.
- India
We help clients navigate the legal complexities of the Indian market.
- Latin America
Recognized in Chambers Latin America, The Legal 500 Latin America, Chambers Global and Latin Lawyer 250.
- Middle East
Over 40 years on Middle East assignment and decades of energy industry experience.
- North America
We are well-positioned to provide clients in North America with legal counseling on a broad range of issues.
Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.
Commitment to Our Clients
Our mission is simple: To provide the high-quality legal services, together with practical legal and business counsel, that allow our clients to accurately assess risks and rewards and act accordingly.
Clients value predictability, cost efficiency and matter transparency. Our pricing and matter-management policies and legal project management services support our delivery of exceptional service.
Global Networks
World Law Group
Hunton Andrews Kurth is an active member of the World Law Group, an invitation-only, global network of leading law firms with offices in 78 countries. For nearly 30 years, World Law Group firms have built deep personal and professional bonds, attending twice-a-year conferences and working closely together on hundreds of substantial projects. Through the World Law Group network, we provide clients seamless access to first-tier legal assistance, unsurpassed local knowledge and global sophistication around the world.
Related People
David Barbour
Special Counsel
+1 214 659 4444
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World Law Group Quick Facts
- Founded in 1988, one of the first global law firm networks to be established
- 57 member firms, in 78 countries, on six continents
- 360 offices in the world's major commercial centers
- 18,000+ lawyers in a comprehensive range of practice areas
- Languages spoken: 150+
- Membership is by invitation only. New members are evaluated to meet the World Law Group's top-tier professional practice and client service standards.
- Philosophy of a well-managed network, governed by collegiality, respect, shared values and trust
How We Work Internationally
- We handle cross-border matters seamlessly
- We work closely with WLG and other firms and lawyers we know well
- We assure our client receives, in every jurisdiction, the same efficiency and caliber of service they expect from Hunton Andrews Kurth
- We tailor our response to our client's need, be it serving as a single point of contact and coordinating counsel across all jurisdictions, or simply providing swift introduction to trusted foreign counsel
Global Resources at Your Service
Global business, investments, transactions and disputes are increasingly significant and prevalent. Yet international legal advisory needs are always as unique as each individual client. For one company, the ability to access responsive, top-flight legal professionals on the ground in varied jurisdictions any day (and time zone) is essential. For another, occasional guidance and insight into the laws and regulations of a specific jurisdiction, or just confirming “how things are done” in a particular region, might be all that is required.
Maintaining the responsiveness, international reach, operational flexibility and cost-efficiency required to meet a range of clients’ needs for top-quality legal services all around the world has been the World Law Group’s central mission since its founding almost 30 years ago.
Each WLG member firm shares a commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and an enthusiasm for helping each other to continuously enhance the quality of those services for the benefit of all of the members’ clients, wherever they do business.
Why a Global Network?
- Surveys of in-house counsel confirm
- Their needs for legal services have globalized along with their companies’ businesses
- Most do not believe a single “global” firm can fulfill legal needs
- Clients want lawyers who know
- Local law and regulation
- Local leaders who shape the local landscape
- No single “global” firm can be as knowledgeable about local law and business as the top local firms
- No “global” firm can consistently provide high-quality service around the globe
- Economics—no “global” firm can afford to build 50 equally robust, global offices
- Talent—local market leaders consistently compete more effectively for exceptional local legal talent
Why the World Law Group?
- Not just a marketing directory
- WLG network referrals are based on
- Known quality
- Personal relationships
- WLG members are preeminent firms in their national or regional markets
- “Full-service”—covering all key practices and industries
- Experienced in serving the needs of clients cross-border and around the world
- Committed to responsive, efficient and effective service
WLG Practice and Industry Groups
- Antitrust & Competition
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cannabis
- Corporate Governance
- Energy Mining & CleanTech
- Human Resources
- Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnerships
- Intellectual Property & Information Technology
- International Corporate Transactions
- International Tax & Private Wealth
- International Trade Law
- Life Sciences
- Litigation, Arbitration & Dispute Resolution
- Privacy & Data Protection
- Restructuring & Insolvency Resolution
- Venture Capital
World Services Group
Hunton Andrews Kurth is an active member of the World Services Group (WSG), a globally recognized multidisciplinary professional services network of more than 120 prominent independent law, accounting and investment banking firms representing worldwide clients in more than 150 jurisdictions and throughout the United States and Canada.
As active members for more than 15 years, we have built strong relationships with WSG’s network of professionals across the world. This allows us to provide effective and efficient service to our clients as we are able to recommend local counsel that we have worked with across jurisdictions and, at times, permits us to collaborate or co-counsel with such firms to solve clients’ legal and business needs. We are confident in recommending fellow network firms to our clients and know first-hand the level of service they can provide. WSG also integrates professionals in the investment banking and accounting professions, which allows us to assist our clients by connecting them with advisors and consultants in these areas.
Only firms providing high quality standards and excellent client services are invited to join WSG. Firm membership is subject to review as established by the Board of Directors, and firms are selected based on strict objective standards, including:
- Being among the leading local, national and/or international firms
- Having the highest professional reputation within the professional community
- Having unparalleled depth of practical experience in their region
This has created a network of premier representation in every region of the world with an unparalleled level of quality of service. Hunton Andrews Kurth is proud of its association with WSG and its member firms.
Technology
WSG harnesses the strength of the network and the power of technology to help us meet client expectations in a rapidly changing world. Built upon a proprietary platform of innovation and technology, WSG's database provides our firm with resources to do business in other jurisdictions and stay abreast of current developments.
Multidisciplinary
Membership in the WSG allows us to provide our clients with:
- Immediate access to distinguished individuals and companies influencing business within areas of interest.
- Exchange of information and common interests among professional service disciplines to create awareness and access to services across industries.
- Continuously evolving systems and information designed to conduct business among industries.