Hunton is committed to supporting those who have served their country, particularly by providing pro bono legal support to veterans.

Commitment to Our Clients

Our mission is simple: To provide the high-quality legal services, together with practical legal and business counsel, that allow our clients to accurately assess risks and rewards and act accordingly.

Clients value predictability, cost efficiency and matter transparency. Our pricing and matter-management policies and legal project management services support our delivery of exceptional service.

Global Networks

World Law Group

Hunton Andrews Kurth is an active member of the World Law Group, an invitation-only, global network of leading law firms with offices in 78 countries. For nearly 30 years, World Law Group firms have built deep personal and professional bonds, attending twice-a-year conferences and working closely together on hundreds of substantial projects. Through the World Law Group network, we provide clients seamless access to first-tier legal assistance, unsurpassed local knowledge and global sophistication around the world.

Related People

David Barbour

Special Counsel

+1 214 659 4444

Email | vCard

World Law Group Quick Facts

Founded in 1988, one of the first global law firm networks to be established

57 member firms, in 78 countries, on six continents

360 offices in the world's major commercial centers

18,000+ lawyers in a comprehensive range of practice areas

Languages spoken: 150+

Membership is by invitation only. New members are evaluated to meet the World Law Group's top-tier professional practice and client service standards.

Philosophy of a well-managed network, governed by collegiality, respect, shared values and trust

How We Work Internationally

We handle cross-border matters seamlessly

We work closely with WLG and other firms and lawyers we know well

We assure our client receives, in every jurisdiction, the same efficiency and caliber of service they expect from Hunton Andrews Kurth

We tailor our response to our client's need, be it serving as a single point of contact and coordinating counsel across all jurisdictions, or simply providing swift introduction to trusted foreign counsel

Global Resources at Your Service

Global business, investments, transactions and disputes are increasingly significant and prevalent. Yet international legal advisory needs are always as unique as each individual client. For one company, the ability to access responsive, top-flight legal professionals on the ground in varied jurisdictions any day (and time zone) is essential. For another, occasional guidance and insight into the laws and regulations of a specific jurisdiction, or just confirming “how things are done” in a particular region, might be all that is required.

Maintaining the responsiveness, international reach, operational flexibility and cost-efficiency required to meet a range of clients’ needs for top-quality legal services all around the world has been the World Law Group’s central mission since its founding almost 30 years ago.

Each WLG member firm shares a commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and an enthusiasm for helping each other to continuously enhance the quality of those services for the benefit of all of the members’ clients, wherever they do business.

Why a Global Network?

Surveys of in-house counsel confirm

Their needs for legal services have globalized along with their companies’ businesses



Most do not believe a single “global” firm can fulfill legal needs

Clients want lawyers who know

Local law and regulation



Local leaders who shape the local landscape

No single “global” firm can be as knowledgeable about local law and business as the top local firms

No “global” firm can consistently provide high-quality service around the globe

Economics—no “global” firm can afford to build 50 equally robust, global offices

Talent—local market leaders consistently compete more effectively for exceptional local legal talent

Why the World Law Group?

Not just a marketing directory

WLG network referrals are based on

Known quality



Personal relationships

WLG members are preeminent firms in their national or regional markets

“Full-service”—covering all key practices and industries



Experienced in serving the needs of clients cross-border and around the world



Committed to responsive, efficient and effective service

WLG Practice and Industry Groups

Antitrust & Competition

Artificial Intelligence

Cannabis

Corporate Governance

Energy Mining & CleanTech

Human Resources

Infrastructure & Public-Private Partnerships

Intellectual Property & Information Technology

International Corporate Transactions

International Tax & Private Wealth

International Trade Law

Life Sciences

Litigation, Arbitration & Dispute Resolution

Privacy & Data Protection

Restructuring & Insolvency Resolution

Venture Capital

World Services Group

Hunton Andrews Kurth is an active member of the World Services Group (WSG), a globally recognized multidisciplinary professional services network of more than 120 prominent independent law, accounting and investment banking firms representing worldwide clients in more than 150 jurisdictions and throughout the United States and Canada.

As active members for more than 15 years, we have built strong relationships with WSG’s network of professionals across the world. This allows us to provide effective and efficient service to our clients as we are able to recommend local counsel that we have worked with across jurisdictions and, at times, permits us to collaborate or co-counsel with such firms to solve clients’ legal and business needs. We are confident in recommending fellow network firms to our clients and know first-hand the level of service they can provide. WSG also integrates professionals in the investment banking and accounting professions, which allows us to assist our clients by connecting them with advisors and consultants in these areas.

Only firms providing high quality standards and excellent client services are invited to join WSG. Firm membership is subject to review as established by the Board of Directors, and firms are selected based on strict objective standards, including:

Being among the leading local, national and/or international firms

Having the highest professional reputation within the professional community

Having unparalleled depth of practical experience in their region

This has created a network of premier representation in every region of the world with an unparalleled level of quality of service. Hunton Andrews Kurth is proud of its association with WSG and its member firms.

Technology

WSG harnesses the strength of the network and the power of technology to help us meet client expectations in a rapidly changing world. Built upon a proprietary platform of innovation and technology, WSG's database provides our firm with resources to do business in other jurisdictions and stay abreast of current developments.

Multidisciplinary

Membership in the WSG allows us to provide our clients with:

Immediate access to distinguished individuals and companies influencing business within areas of interest.

Exchange of information and common interests among professional service disciplines to create awareness and access to services across industries.

Continuously evolving systems and information designed to conduct business among industries.



