Lateral Associate Recruiting Contacts by Team
Administrative Law/Environmental: Tammie Mitchell
Capital Finance and Real Estate: Michelle Francisco
Corporate: Diane Larmon
Energy and Infrastructure: Tammie Mitchell
Labor & Employment: Michelle Francisco
Litigation: Elizabeth Bearden
Tax & ERISA: Tammie Mitchell
Firmwide Lateral Associate Contact: Tammie Mitchell
Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contacts by Office
Atlanta: Mary Clare Ganucheau
Austin: Mary Clare Ganucheau
Boston: Tammie Mitchell
Charlotte: Christine Meade
Dallas: Gigi Iglus
Houston: Mary Clare Ganucheau
Los Angeles: Gigi Iglus
Miami: Gigi Iglus
New York: Alex Eliades
Richmond: Jocelyn Sommers
San Francisco: Gigi Iglus
Washington, DC: Haja Wotorson
Firmwide Summer Associate/Entry Level Recruiting Contact: Heidi Leathers
If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.
Open Positions
- Law Students
Today’s associates are tomorrow’s firm leaders. It’s a familiar concept—and an idea we never forget.
- Lateral Attorneys
We are proud to call Hunton our professional home. We want to share that pride with you.
- US Professional Staff (including Professional Staff with JD)
We appreciate your interest in a legal career at Hunton, and welcome applications from qualified candidates for current openings.