We appreciate your interest in a legal career at Hunton, and welcome applications from qualified candidates—including judicial clerks and attorneys with experience—for current openings. Prospective applicants and search firms, please take note of the important information regarding the application process below. If you have any questions regarding open positions or how to apply, please feel free to contact the recruiting contact in the office or for the team in which you are interested in applying; you can find their contact information here.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process for lawyers, law students or judicial clerks, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, by phone at +1 804 788 8204 or by regular mail at 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting.



A Message to Search Firms

If you are interested in working on lateral associate placements with Hunton, please take note of the following:

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP does not wish to receive resumes from search firms with which we do not have a signed associate search agreement and will not pay placement fees without such an agreement.

Some of our posted positions are not open to search firm submissions, even to those search firms with which we have an agreement.

We ask search firms, even those with which we do have an agreement, not to send unsolicited information about any potential candidate. Any search firm that disregards this instruction must not expect us to pay a fee for any placement that results and proceeds at its own risk.

Search firms that have a signed associate search agreement with our firm can find out which positions are open to search firms by clicking on the positions listed below.

Where a listed position is open to search firm submissions, please contact the Recruiting Manager for the relevant team before submitting any information. Search firms should not submit online applications on behalf of attorneys with whom they are working.

We are proud to call Hunton our professional home. We want to share that pride with you.

Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is firmly committed to a policy of equal employment opportunity. We believe that diversity enhances the quality of our firm and enriches the experience of all of our lawyers and staff. Our firm recruits, hires, and promotes qualified applicants without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital or protected veteran status, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.

Online Application Accommodation and Assistance

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process for lawyers, law students or judicial clerks, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, by phone at +1 804 788 8204 or by regular mail at 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process for a professional staff position, please contact Catherine Smith, Professional Recruiter, by phone at +1 804 787 8024 or by regular mail at Riverfront Plaza, East Tower, 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

When you contact Jocelyn Sommers or Catherine Smith, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting.

Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal

Pay Transparency Non-Discrimination Provision

Protected Vet Infographic and Invitation to Self-Identify

Voluntary Self-Identification of Disability