Support to help you attain the highest measure of success and fulfillment.

We seek to attract and retain the brightest and most accomplished lawyers and professional staff in the world.

Training

Our success tomorrow depends on the talent and skill we develop today.

Our Lawyer Recruiting and Development (LRD) team works closely with the firm’s practice groups and the diversity, recruiting and associates committees to deliver a comprehensive training curriculum designed to help lawyers learn the essential legal, practice development and client service skills needed to build an effective, rewarding practice. Engaged in all aspects of professional development—from recruiting through training and promotion—the LRD team oversees and coordinates firmwide program and policy initiatives. Starting on day one, and continuing throughout your career, our ongoing practice- and industry-focused training programs, as well as annual evaluations and ongoing feedback, offer you the resources you need to provide the exceptional client service for which Hunton is known.

We also provide continuing education and professional development to help our professional staff develop new skills, stay current on new technologies, and build long-term, rewarding careers at the firm. An online training site, a full professional development library and regularly scheduled classes are just some of the many formal and informal educational programs available to professional staff. We also provide reimbursement for work-related seminars and professional activities, professional association memberships, and university-level courses that prepare our professional staff to better meet the current or future needs of the firm.





Mentoring

For early career lawyers, the support of a strong mentor can make a world of difference. We pair our associates with more senior lawyers who provide focused attention, advice and feedback. We help them integrate into our organization and culture, identify and align their practice goals with those of the firm, and learn how to succeed at Hunton and beyond. Through informal mentoring, our laterals are also given the feedback and guidance they need to take their practices to the next level.





Integration

Organizational excellence is as important to us as individual achievement. Upon arrival, you are immediately integrated into all aspects of legal practice and firm life, through team meetings, client assignments and ongoing professional-development opportunities. Based on your level of experience, you will be offered direct responsibility and will have opportunities to participate in firm initiatives, programs and committees.



