We encourage a diverse and inclusive workforce because we know that the differences among us make us stronger.

Hunton strives to build an inclusive workforce that enhances the delivery of outstanding client service—across the United States and around the world. We believe that building a professional community that is reflective of the communities in which we live and work fosters a culture of respect and collaboration, encouraging innovation and elevating performance.

We absolutely prohibit discrimination based on race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital or protected veteran status, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status. At the same time, we actively recruit, retain and promote top talent from a range of personal, social, economic and cultural backgrounds. The result? A collegial working environment that supports the growth and development of our lawyers and staff.