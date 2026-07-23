Bangkok – Business Development Manager

**This professional staff position is available in our Bangkok office location**

The Bangkok Office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a leading US law firm, is actively recruiting a Business Development Manager. This position works closely with partners and other lawyers in the Asia-Pacific offices of the firm (Bangkok and Tokyo) in managing business development, marketing, and business procurement and intake efforts and coordinates activities with lawyers and the firm’s Marketing and Business Development team members. Responsible for researching, monitoring, evaluating, and suggesting areas and developing draft plans for pursuing business development activities in generating new and maintaining existing client relationships and increasing the visibility of the Asia practices in pertinent markets.

Key Responsibilities

Identifies and recommends strategic business development opportunities the Asia-Pacific region, working with partners and the Team Management Director to define individual and practice business objectives, develop practical plans to achieve them, drive implementation of client and business plans, and track progress against agreed actions.

Leads the preparation of pitches, proposals and presentations, including drafting, compiling, editing, and proof reading materials relating to scope, budgets, credentials and engagement documentation for clients, prospective clients and team members.

Prepares competitive and market intelligence, in collaboration with the firm’s research and information services team, and monitors country, sector, client and industry developments to identify business trends, market positioning and business opportunities relevant to the Asia practices.

Collects, curates, updates and edits external practice and firm materials, including website content, brochures and related collateral, and maintains accurate, up-to-date Asia-region experience data integrated with the firm’s global database, ensuring deal and project information is structured, consistent and ready for use across marketing, pitches and submissions.

Qualifications:

Education: College degree required.

Experience: Minimum of five years of relevant job related experience, preferably in business development, marketing, professional services and/or a law firm environment. Prior personal computer experience, including proficiency in all functionalities of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Visio, Access, and other software applications. Experience with work stream and budget building for time-duration projects involving multiple inputs (i.e., timekeepers, rates, and periods) across varying time series and work intensities.

Other Qualifications: Accurate reasonably rapid typing ability in various settings. Ability to monitor, make inputs to, and produce targeted materials using informational databases. Ability to read manuals, implement content, and develop materials and processes using cutting-edge software. Capacity to make sound decisions in the absence of clear instructions and be multiple-task oriented. To perform this job successfully, the incumbent must be flexible, committed, enthusiastic and possess the ability and aptitude to proficiently carry out each of the responsibilities and accountabilities described above, with or without reasonable accommodation, being both a team player and able to work independently. Examples include ability to work well under pressure, patience, diplomacy, high stress tolerance, excellent interpersonal communication skills, excellent proofreading skills, ability to prioritize workload and adapt to changing conditions. Visual acuity needed for transcription, extensive reading and input (typing) of information into computer. Ability to receive and convey detailed information through oral communication. Essential competency processes include advanced spoken and written English proficiency (may be demonstrated by a TOEIC minimum score of 850 or equivalent or a degree from a university in or significant developmental life experience in a country speaking, reading, and writing English where English is an official or common language), reasoning, and memory. Written and spoken Thai language proficiency favored.

Interested candidates should apply to Suvimol Sae-Eaib at suvimol@Hunton.com with a Curriculum Vitae and Cover Email/Letter.