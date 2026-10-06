Dallas – Labor and Employment Attorney

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney to join its labor and employment team as a non-partnership track salaried attorney to support the group in California. An attorney in this position will be benefits-eligible and it is anticipated that this position would have a billable hour expectation of 1400 – 1700. The ideal candidate will have at least six years (class of 2020) of law firm experience in labor and employment and must be capable of running litigation matters, taking depositions, and handling hearings. It is anticipated that the person in this role will interact with clients and run their own cases, but in a reduced hours arrangement.

A successful candidate will have strong analytical, research and writing skills. Telecommuting arrangements may be considered from a home office in any U.S. state, in which the firm maintains an office, and the attorney must be licensed in that jurisdiction. Active California bar membership is required.

Job #004078 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this position.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Fountain Place 1445 Ross Avenue

Suite 3700

Dallas, Texas 75202-2799