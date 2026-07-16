Houston – Real Estate Attorney

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is seeking a talented, full-time attorney to join its nationally recognized Real Estate practice group in the Houston office. This is a partnership-track opportunity within a thriving, collaborative team of more than 85 real estate attorneys across eight offices. While based in Houston, you’ll work on a diverse mix of high-value transactions across the country, gaining exposure to a wide range of matters including real estate financings, acquisitions, dispositions, development projects, leasing, and joint ventures with work on data center, industrial, multi-family, office and hospitality projects. We’re looking for candidates with at least 4 to 6 years of real estate experience who are eager to take on meaningful work and grow within a supportive in-person and dynamic practice. A strong academic record, excellent writing and organizational skills, and a team-oriented mindset are essential. Texas bar membership is preferred but, at a minimum, required within one year of commencing employment. This is a fantastic opportunity to build a long-term career with a top-tier firm handling sophisticated real estate matters on a national scale. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job #003992 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

600 Travis Street

Suite 4200

Houston, TX 77002-2929