Los Angeles – Labor and Employment Associate

The LA office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks a junior level attorney with two to three years (class of 2023 – class of 2025) of law firm experience in labor and employment litigation to join the Labor and Employment team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. The successful candidate must have strong analytical, research and writing skills. Single Plaintiff discrimination as well as Class action / PAGA experience strongly preferred. Experience taking and defending depositions, communicating and negotiating with opposing counsel, arguing motions in court and big firm experience are a plus. Traditional labor experience a plus. The successful candidate must be based in the Los Angeles metro area. Active California bar membership is required. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $225,000 to $260,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004073 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Elizabeth Bearden, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: Yes, if a valid agreement is in place.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

550 South Hope Street

Suite 2000

Los Angeles, CA 90071