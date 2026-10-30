Miami – 2027 1L Summer Associate

Thank you for your interest in Hunton. We are accepting applications from first-year law students for our 2027 Summer Associate Program in Miami. Candidates selected to receive an offer will receive a combined (“jumbo”) offer for both our 2027 1L and 2028 2L Summer Associate Programs.

Please click here to review information about our Summer Program.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be currently enrolled as a first-year law student (class of 2029) and in good standing at an ABA-accredited U.S. law school; and Be legally eligible to work in the United States.

Application Materials

Please upload:

A cover letter (please indicate your interest in the location to which you are applying) Your resume Your law school transcript (Note: You may apply before receiving your first-semester grades. Once your grades are available, please e-mail an unofficial transcript to Gigi Iglus at giglus@hunton.com to complete your application.)

Compensation

At the time of posting, the expected weekly salary for this position is $4,327.

EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

Job # 004094 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Gigi Iglus , Sr. Lawyer Recruiting Administrator for the Miami office.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Sr. Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Wells Fargo Center

333 SE 2nd Avenue, Suite 2400

Miami, Florida 33131