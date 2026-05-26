New York – Capital Markets Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney with at least 1 to 5 years (class of 2021 – class of 2024) of experience to join the Capital Markets team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position. Candidate should have experience in sophisticated corporate transactions. Prior experience or desire to work with a sophisticated New York practice focused on the power and utilities industries is preferred but not required. Asset-backed/securitization experience also considered but not required. The ideal candidate will have a strong academic record and exceptional analytical and writing skills. New York bar membership is preferred, and in any event required within one year of joining the firm. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $225,000 to $365,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #003964 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166