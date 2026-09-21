New York – Real Estate Entry Level

Hunton’s New York office seeks a Class of 2027 entry level to join the Real Estate practice group in Fall 2027. The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated interest in real estate, as well as a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and a willingness to be a true team player. Candidates should possess excellent oral and written communication skills, demonstrate initiative and potential for leadership, and have the judgment and confidence to work independently with clients and colleagues. New York bar will be required within one year of hiring.

Real estate is a core focus area for the firm and part of one of Hunton’s five key industry sectors. Nationally recognized by Chambers and The Legal 500, the firm’s Real Estate practice includes more than 80 attorneys across eight offices who collaborate on sophisticated acquisitions, dispositions, financings, development projects, leasing, and joint ventures. Associates in the New York office work on high-value, market-leading deals in New York and nationwide, with meaningful responsibility and direct exposure to complex transactions.

The practice is part of the firm’s broader Real Estate industry group, a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 lawyers across the firm that handled hundreds of transactions valued at more than $239 billion in the last year alone. The group advises on some of the largest and most complex real estate matters in the country, including billion-dollar data center deals, major portfolio acquisitions, the redevelopment of entire city blocks, and innovative debt restructurings. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary for this position is $225,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certification, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton Andrews Kurth offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorable to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004062 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Michelle Francisco, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

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If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

200 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10166