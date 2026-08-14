Richmond – Mergers and Acquisitions Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP seeks an attorney with at least 4 to 6 years (class of 2022 – class of 2020) of experience to join the Mergers & Acquisitions team in a full-time, partnership-track associate position in our Richmond, VA office. Candidates should have experience primarily in private merger and acquisition transactions, including private equity transactions, while experience in public mergers and acquisition transactions, securities law and corporate governance matters is also relevant. The ideal candidate will also have a strong academic record, exceptional analytical and writing skills and be a true team player prepared to contribute to a collegial professional environment. Virginia bar membership will be required within one year of hiring. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/ Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this position is $310,000 to $390,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004035 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

Click here to apply to this position.

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Diane Larmon, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

Open to Search Firm Submissions: No.

Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Riverfront Plaza, East Tower

951 East Byrd Street

Richmond, VA 23219