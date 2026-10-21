Washington, DC – Senior Attorney Government Relations

Hunton seeks an experienced and collaborative attorney to join its nationally recognized Government Relations practice group as a Senior Attorney in our Washington, DC office. An attorney in this position will be benefits eligible and will have a billable hour expectation of approximately 1500 hours.

Qualified applicants should have a minimum of six years of legal practice experience, including substantial work within Congress and the federal executive branch. Legislative experience is required, and executive branch experience is strongly preferred. The ideal candidate will bring a bipartisan perspective, with experience working across party lines and building consensus on complex policy, regulatory, and legislative issues. Candidates must demonstrate a proven track record of supporting environmental, energy, congressional-facing, and regulatory matters.

Our team prides itself in forming diverse teams with a wide array of personal and professional attributes. We value collaboration and a team-based approach. The successful applicant will get to work on precedent-setting legal matters with a team that values direct client contact, mentoring, and training. As a member of the government relations team, the successful applicant will have the opportunity to work on interesting, long-term projects with established clients.

A successful candidate is dedicated to the practice of environmental and energy law, has self-motivation, strong intellectual curiosity, good judgment, responsiveness, perseverance, and excellent written and oral communication skills. Active membership in the District of Columbia bar is required. EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Veteran/Disability.

At the time of posting, the expected salary range for this is $225,000 to $250,000. Actual salary offers may vary based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, education, training, skill sets, licensure and certifications, practice area, experience, internal equity, and market data. In addition to providing competitive compensation, Hunton offers a range of benefits and wellness options based on experience, performance, and location that compare favorably to market standards in every region and across the legal industry.

Job #004097 (If you wish to submit an application, this number will be necessary for your online submission.)

If you have questions about this position or the application process, please contact Tammie Mitchell, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Manager.

Click here to apply to this position .

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Senior Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.

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Contact Information

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20037-1701