“I’ve always wanted to work in the energy space because it’s an area that is constantly evolving and keeps me intellectually engaged. The firm has a long-standing history in project development, a robust energy practice and strong relationships with energy market players.”

“Because privacy law is always changing, it means that there are endless opportunities to grow. This is a fantastic practice area for someone who is driven and wants to take initiative. Even as a junior associate, you can become your team’s go-to expert on a specific law or topic. You will never be bored as a privacy attorney!”

“Ultimately, I appreciate how my work not only supports traditional industries but also plays a pivotal role in developing new technologies and advancing national priorities for sustainability and energy security.”

If you’re ready to take your practice to the next level, we would like to hear from you. We welcome applications from qualified candidates, including current and former judicial clerks and experienced lawyers.

Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Lawyer Recruiting and Development Manager for the team in which you are interested in applying. Information regarding how to apply is included in the position listings above.

Lateral Associate Recruiting Contacts by Team

Administrative Law/Environmental: Tammie Mitchell

Capital Finance and Real Estate: Michelle Francisco

Corporate: Diane Larmon

Energy and Infrastructure: Tammie Mitchell

Labor & Employment: Michelle Francisco

Litigation: Elizabeth Beardon

Tax & ERISA: Tammie Mitchell

Firmwide Lateral Associate Contact: Tammie Mitchell

If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.



