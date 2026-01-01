We are proud to call Hunton our professional home. We want to share that pride with you.
Quality matters—to you, to us, and to our clients. We provide a supportive environment that encourages innovation and excellence from the world's most talented lawyers. Lawyers like you.
Open Positions
- Practice Perspectives: Environmental Law
“Ultimately, I appreciate how my work not only supports traditional industries but also plays a pivotal role in developing new technologies and advancing national priorities for sustainability and energy security.”
Martin P. Stratte, Partner
- Practice Perspectives: Privacy and Cybersecurity
“Because privacy law is always changing, it means that there are endless opportunities to grow. This is a fantastic practice area for someone who is driven and wants to take initiative. Even as a junior associate, you can become your team’s go-to expert on a specific law or topic. You will never be bored as a privacy attorney!”
Danielle Dobrusin, Counsel
- Practice Perspectives: Energy
“I’ve always wanted to work in the energy space because it’s an area that is constantly evolving and keeps me intellectually engaged. The firm has a long-standing history in project development, a robust energy practice and strong relationships with energy market players.”
Henry Jin, Partner
If you’re ready to take your practice to the next level, we would like to hear from you. We welcome applications from qualified candidates, including current and former judicial clerks and experienced lawyers.
Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Lawyer Recruiting and Development Manager for the team in which you are interested in applying. Information regarding how to apply is included in the position listings above.
Lateral Associate Recruiting Contacts by Team
Administrative Law/Environmental: Tammie Mitchell
Capital Finance and Real Estate: Michelle Francisco
Corporate: Diane Larmon
Energy and Infrastructure: Tammie Mitchell
Labor & Employment: Michelle Francisco
Litigation: Elizabeth Beardon
Tax & ERISA: Tammie Mitchell
Firmwide Lateral Associate Contact: Tammie Mitchell
If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Jocelyn Sommers, Lawyer Recruiting Administrator, +1 804 788 8204, and 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. When you contact Jocelyn Sommers, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting. We will assist you promptly.
- Shannon S. BroomePartner
“Coming to a new firm can be a real challenge –new systems, new people, and just finding where the copy machines are. At Hunton, a team of technical and benefits staff and lawyer colleagues showed up in our San Francisco office and stayed – they helped me get settled, transfer clients, and be immediately productive – and they came back too! It was great to know this team had my transition well in hand.”
Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is firmly committed to a policy of equal employment opportunity. We believe that diversity enhances the quality of our firm and enriches the experience of all of our lawyers and staff. Our firm recruits, hires, and promotes qualified applicants without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital or protected veteran status, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.