We are an employer of choice for high-performing professionals with a broad range of skills and experiences.

The legal services industry is dynamic and directly involved in the issues that make today's headlines. It's also a field that honors tradition and best practices while encouraging technological innovation and creative business solutions.

Hunton has been named one of the best places to work by Crain’s New York, Washington Business Journal, Florida Trend, and many other legal and business publications around the United States. We seek intelligent, motivated people focused on providing high-level client service; in return, we offer challenging, interesting projects and a supportive environment in which to build a satisfying career.