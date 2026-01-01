We are an employer of choice for high-performing professionals with a broad range of skills and experiences.
The legal services industry is dynamic and directly involved in the issues that make today's headlines. It's also a field that honors tradition and best practices while encouraging technological innovation and creative business solutions.
Hunton has been named one of the best places to work by Crain’s New York, Washington Business Journal, Florida Trend, and many other legal and business publications around the United States. We seek intelligent, motivated people focused on providing high-level client service; in return, we offer challenging, interesting projects and a supportive environment in which to build a satisfying career.
Opportunities for US Professional Staff, including US Professional Staff with JD
Online Application Accommodation and Assistance
If you require accommodation or assistance to complete the online application process, please contact Catherine Smith, Professional Recruiter, by phone at +1 804 787 8024 or by regular mail at Riverfront Plaza, East Tower, 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA 23219. When you contact Catherine Smith, please identify the type of accommodation or assistance you are requesting.
Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is firmly committed to a policy of equal employment opportunity. We believe that diversity enhances the quality of our firm and enriches the experience of all of our lawyers and staff. Our firm recruits, hires, and promotes qualified applicants without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, marital or protected veteran status, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, or any other legally protected status.