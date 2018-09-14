Atlanta
Overview
The Atlanta office of Hunton, established in 1988, blends the advantages of an international platform with the accessibility of a local firm. Our lawyers advise clients on the full range of issues relevant to leading corporations doing business in the southeastern United States and worldwide.
Lawyers in our Atlanta office are well-positioned to serve the firm’s national and international clients. We provide a complete range of legal services, from our highly ranked commercial lending practice to our award-winning litigation services, including financial services litigation, class action defense, product liability litigation, real estate disputes, insurance recovery, environmental litigation, labor and employment matters, and complex commercial litigation. In addition, the Atlanta office has extensive capabilities in municipal finance and tax-exempt bond transactions, privacy and cybersecurity, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. These capabilities are complemented by our industry-specific knowledge of financial services, retail and consumer products, energy, real estate, chemicals production, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care and life sciences.
At Hunton, we believe that the practice of law is a service to society. That is why we are committed to providing pro bono legal services to those in our communities that cannot afford to pay for a lawyer. In 1995, the firm opened a neighborhood office in southeast Atlanta, the Southside Legal Center, which serves low-income residents by counseling and representing them in the areas of adoption, business law, domestic relations, landlord/tenant relations and real estate. In keeping with the changing times and in order not to limit its geographic reach, the Southside Legal Center was converted to a virtual office in October 2015 and continues to serve Atlanta’s communities. In fact, in October 2016, we celebrated the 21st anniversary of the Southside Legal Center. Our lawyers also provide pro bono legal services to Atlanta area nonprofit organizations. For the ninth consecutive year, 100 percent of the lawyers in the Atlanta office performed pro bono work representing indigent individuals and non-profit organizations.
Our lawyers and staff are also involved in many Atlanta-area projects, including Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Inc.’s Grandparent/Relative Caregiver Project; Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation’s Saturday Lawyer Project; Atlanta Community Food Bank’s Food Drives and Crossroads Ministries.
Lisa Worley, Office/HR Administrator
Directions
Directions from the South (Airport)
Take I-85 North to exit #249D, Spring Street/West Peachtree Street. Follow exit to the second light and turn left onto West Peachtree Street. Go one block and turn right onto North Avenue. The entrance to the parking garage is on the immediate right.
From the North
Take I-75 or I-85 South to exit #249D, North Avenue. Turn left onto North Avenue. Bank of America Plaza is on the right after you cross West Peachtree Street. The entrance to the parking garage is on the immediate right.
MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority)
From Airport's baggage claim, take any train to North Avenue station.
Insights
Publications
News
Contact
Highlights
