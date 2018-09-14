Austin
Overview
Established in 1993, our Austin, Texas office provides a broad range of legal advice to a diverse group of local, state, national and international clients in the areas of administrative law, appellate law, corporate and securities, energy, environmental law, financial services, intellectual property and technology, legal and accounting malpractice, litigation, public procurement and contracting, and securities and public finance.
As Austin serves as the state capital, the firm’s lawyers represent public and private clients in lobbying efforts before the Texas legislature and various state regulatory bodies. Our Austin lawyers also represent clients in bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors’ right and corporate restructuring and insolvency.
Our dedication to the community is manifested by not only the commitment to a significant pro bono practice, but also by our involvement in many state-wide and Austin-based non-profits including Texas Appleseed, Texas Bar Foundation, Austin Bar Association Diversity Committee, Volunteer Legal Services, Texans Care for Children, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Dress for Success, and Texas Scholars Program.
Directions
The Austin office is located on the Southwest corner of the intersection of West 5TH Street and San Antonio Street. Visitor parking is available in the parking garage, located on the Southeast corner of the intersection of West 5th Street and San Antonio Street, with the entry to the parking garage on San Antonio Street. Take the parking garage elevator from the parking garage to the building lobby.
From Austin Bergstrom International Airport:
After leaving the airport property, turn left (East) on to Highway 71. Follow the ramp towards US-183 North. The road name will change to US-183 North/South Hwy 183. Cross under Toll Road 183 N and take the TX-111 Loop exit towards Cesar Chavez Street. Stay on the left 2 lanes to exit toward East 7th Street. Follow to take the 7th Street ramp and continue for about 2.4 miles until you reach San Marcos Street. Turn left onto San Marcos Street then turn right at the first cross street onto East 6th Street. Continue on East 6th Street for about 1 mile then turn left onto Nueces Street. After 200 ft. turn left onto West 5th Street. The parking garage is located on the Southeast corner of the intersection of West 5th Street and San Antonio Street, with the entry to the parking garage on San Antonio Street.
Insights
Publications
- September 14, 2018Publication
News
News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 28, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 31, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 15, 2024News
- May 15, 2024
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2022News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 24, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 19, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 7, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 3, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 4, 2008News
Contact
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadNews