Beijing
中国北京市朝阳区建国门外大街1号
国贸写字楼1座23层2308室
邮编：100004
Hunton Andrews Kurth started its China business in 2001 and has now over 20 years’ experience in serving Chinese clients. Our Beijing Office has been officially established since 2005 so as to localize and enhance our comprehensive and professional services to the Chinese clients and the clients worldwide.
We always build the best team for each client, by using a multidisciplinary approach that combines knowledge, experience, language and individual strengths. The lawyers of our Beijing office not only have the profound knowledge of the industries like data protection/compliance, energy, infrastructure, oil & gas, power, mining, financing, automobile, railway, aviation, manufacturing, sales, and international intellectual property (IP) transactions and protection etc., but also have the specialties, experience, and multi-language capacities required to serve each transaction. The multi-language capacities in Chinese, English, French and Spanish have enabled the Beijing office to provide efficient and effective services to our clients in their main markets like Africa and Latin America. With significant experience in international energy, mining, infrastructure and financing related matters, our lawyers handle a variety of complex transactions across multiple borders.
Our clients include a number of significant Chinese companies, Chinese banks and multinational companies conducting business in China and globally, as well as Chinese companies and banks that seek to establish and grow their presence internationally.
Our Beijing office is located in the heart of Beijing’s Central Business District (CBD) and a short walk from major international hotels such as China World Hotel, China World Summit Wing and Kerry Hotel, Beijing.
