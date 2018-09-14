Boston
Overview
Having served clients in the Boston area and throughout New England for decades, Hunton Andrews Kurth established its Boston office in 2018 with lawyers from a national litigation boutique, and has subsequently grown through strategic lateral and organic development in numerous practice areas.
Clients served by our Boston office receive access to the robust resources of a full-service, international firm combined with an understanding of regional issues and local courts. Situated in Boston’s financial district, the office boasts lawyers with experience in commercial litigation, complex business disputes, labor and employment, environmental regulatory, insurance coverage, permitting, cybersecurity, intellectual property, compliance and enforcement, and government and corporate investigations across a broad spectrum of industries, including retail, health care, real estate, pharmaceuticals, professional sports and manufacturing.
The lawyers in the Boston office—including a former Massachusetts Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, in-house counsel, regulators and trial attorneys—provide sophisticated legal counsel to a diverse client base. Hunton Andrews Kurth has a strong commitment to pro bono and public service throughout New England. Our Boston-based lawyers have provided pro bono services to numerous local organizations, including the National Veterans Legal Services Program, Coast Guard Legal Assistance Program, Political Asylum/Immigration Representation (PAIR) Project, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), the Human Trafficking Institute, United Policyholders, the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, and The Wish Project. They have also worked with national organizations, such as the National Center for Youth Law, and on behalf of federal criminal defendants in pro bono appeals.
