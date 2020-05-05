BrusselsOffice Photo

As the official seats of European institutions, Brussels is the center of EU policy, legislation and enforcement. Established in 1989, the Brussels Office was the first international office of the Firm, and it is the only office in the European Union. 

Over the years, our Brussels team has specialized in privacy and cybersecurity law matters. Our experienced lawyers from different jurisdictions, who speak multiple languages and are familiar with business customs and legal frameworks throughout the world, advise European, US and other multinational clients on privacy and data protection, e-commerce and general corporate matters at both the EU and national levels.

The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a preeminent global privacy and data policy think tank associated with the firm, also present in our Brussels Office works with industry leaders, regulatory authorities and policy makers around the world to help frame and advance privacy and data policy, law and practice.

Our dedication to the community is manifested by our involvement in many service projects.

