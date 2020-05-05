Brussels
Overview
As the official seats of European institutions, Brussels is the center of EU policy, legislation and enforcement. Established in 1989, the Brussels Office was the first international office of the Firm, and it is the only office in the European Union.
Over the years, our Brussels team has specialized in privacy and cybersecurity law matters. Our experienced lawyers from different jurisdictions, who speak multiple languages and are familiar with business customs and legal frameworks throughout the world, advise European, US and other multinational clients on privacy and data protection, e-commerce and general corporate matters at both the EU and national levels.
The Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), a preeminent global privacy and data policy think tank associated with the firm, also present in our Brussels Office works with industry leaders, regulatory authorities and policy makers around the world to help frame and advance privacy and data policy, law and practice.
Our dedication to the community is manifested by our involvement in many service projects.
Directions
Train
To get to our office, it should take you
- 10 minutes on foot from Brussels-Luxembourg Station
- 10 minutes by metro from Gare du Midi/Zuidstation (lines 2 and 6 towards Elisabeth)
- 15 minutes on foot from Gare Centrale/Centraal Station
Bus
The Brussels office is located near the Trône/Troon station.
Bus lines: 12 (“Airport Shuttle”), 34, 38, 64 and 80
Metro
Metro lines 2 and 6 stop at Trône/Troon.
From the airport
Brussels Airport Shuttle (to European area)
Bus line 12 - “Airport Shuttle” (level 0 at the airport) operates daily and provides a connection to the European Quarter and the city center from morning to evening.
To get to Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, get off at Trône/Troon. Our office is just a few steps away.
Train
The Brussels Airport-Zaventem Station is located under the Departure and Arrival Halls of the airport (level -1). There are up to 8 trains per hour from and to Brussels.
It takes around 15 minutes to arrive at Gare Centrale/Centraal Station and 20 minutes at Gare du Midi/Zuidstation.
Taxi
The office is a 40 minutes taxi-ride from Brussels National Airport-Zaventem.
From Midi Station (Gare du Midi/Zuidstation)
When traveling with the Thalys or Eurostar trains, you will arrive at the Brussels Midi station (Gare du Midi/Zuidstation).
Metro/subway
From Gare du Midi/Zuidstation, take metro line 2 or 6 towards Elisabeth and get off at Trône/Troon (5 stops).
Taxi
A taxi-ride should take about 15 minutes, depending on traffic.
Parking
Indoor parking is available in the office building.
Our car park is located Rue Montoyer/Montoyerstraat 4, next to the Turkish General Consulate.
Our parking spaces are 123 and 124 at level -3.
Public Parking Facilities
The following public car parks are located near our office:
- Interparking Loi Wet - Rue de la Loi 19, 1040 Bruxelles
- Interparking Deux Portes - Boulevard de Waterloo 2a, 1000 Bruxelles
- Interparking Entre Deux Portes - Avenue de la Toison d'Or, 1000 Bruxelles
Insights
Legal Updates
- 1 Minute ReadMay 5, 2020Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadApril 20, 2020Legal Update
- April 16, 2020Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 20, 2020Legal Update
- 1 Minute ReadJune 15, 2016Legal Update
- February 25, 2015Legal Update
- August 8, 2013Legal Update
Publications
- 7 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2024Publication
- September 14, 2018Publication
News
News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2024News
- April 13, 2023NewsLegal 500 Recognizes Hunton Andrews Kurth Among Top Firms in EMEA 2023 Guide
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 16, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 4, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2022News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 16, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 19, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 15, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 2, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 7, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 19, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 8, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 7, 2011News
- May 27, 2010News
- March 19, 2009News
Highlights
- 7 Minute ReadPublication
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- News