LondonOffice Photo

London

30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP
United Kingdom
f. +44 (0) 20 7220 5772

Overview

Established in 1999, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s London office comprises lawyers with experience in a wide range of legal matters. The office is located at the heart of one of the world’s major financial and transactional centres, forms an integral part of the firm’s international practice and is at the forefront of the firm’s growing presence in new markets across the globe. The London office offers legal services under both English and US law and regularly advises on both UK and cross-border transactions.

In London, other European and US capital markets, the firm represents issuers, sponsors and underwriters in IPOs and secondary offerings, in both debt and equity securities markets. The banking and finance team advises borrowers, banks and financial institutions on secured and unsecured syndicated and bilateral credits as well as on securitisations of a range of assets, including loans, consumer receivables, real estate and hedge fund interests.

The firm’s London-based energy and project finance team has advised energy companies, developers and financial institutions on acquisitions, projects, financings and trading activities. They advise on renewables projects, including waste-to-energy facilities, biomass, wind (onshore and offshore), and climate change law and policy. Firm lawyers in London are also well versed in all aspects of international oil and gas and LNG transactions as well as in resolving complex commercial disputes both relating to energy and in the wider construction and engineering fields.

The firm’s strength in data protection is evident in its cadre of data protection lawyers with significant experience in developing enterprise-wide information management programs. The real estate and property finance team acts for institutional investors and property companies in the acquisition, disposal and management of investment properties, for banks and other financial institutions in property finance transactions, and for developers in property developments.

Hunton’s international arbitration and transnational litigation team represents clients around the globe and have appeared before many of the world’s leading arbitrators and work with all major arbitral institutions and rules. The team’s practice and experience is particularly deep in the energy, mining, construction, insurance and reinsurance, banking and consumer products sectors. The group leverages our multinational experience, multidisciplinary approach and international contacts to limit the uncertainty that clients experience during the course of international arbitration and transnational litigation.

Our dedication to the community is manifested not only by a commitment to a significant pro bono practice, but also by our involvement in many local service projects.

Joanna Lorimer, Director of Administration

Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in Texas, USA and is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA Registration No.598542) whose rules can be accessed via this link. VAT Registration No.671810145. Head Office: 30 St Mary Axe, London EC3A 8EP, UK.

Lawyers based in the London office who are not admitted as solicitors in England and Wales are subject to regulation by the SRA and the relevant regulatory body in their jurisdiction of admission.

Hunton Andrews Kurth (UK) LLP - Complaints Procedure, London

Directions

From tube stations

Liverpool Street station:
(Central, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan lines and mainline rail services)
Carry on Liverpool Street
Turn right on Bishopsgate
Turn left on Houndsditch
Turn right on Outwich Street
Turn left on Camomile Street
Turn right on Saint Mary Axe

Moorgate station:
(Northern, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City lines and mainline rail services)
Carry on Moorgate
Turn left on London Wall
Carry on Wormwood Street
Carry on Camomile Street
Turn right on Saint Mary Axe 

Bank station:
(Central, Northern, Waterloo & City and DLR lines)
Carry on Lombard Street
Turn left on Change Alley
Turn right on Cornhill
Carry on Leadenhall Street
Turn left on Saint Mary Axe

Monument station:
(Circle and District lines)
Carry on Gracechurch Street
Turn right on Leadenhall Street
Turn left on Saint Mary Axe

Local Events

Insights

Legal Updates

Publications

News

News

Highlights

View All Insights | View All News
Jump to Page