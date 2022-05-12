Tokyo
Overview
Our Tokyo office acts as a resource to clients, providing market research with regard to their strategic investments, acquisitions and financings in key sectors such as nuclear energy, oil and gas, conventional and renewable power, minerals, infrastructure, information technology, manufacturing and services, and life sciences. Hunton Andrews Kurth assists a wide range of Japanese corporations, financial institutions and banks with their outbound activities in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Africa, and simultaneously advises foreign multinationals in their investments and activities in Japan.
当事務所東京オフィスは、原子力、石油・ガス、従来型及び再生可能エネルギー、鉱物、インフラストラクチャー、情報技術、製造とサービス、ライフサイエンスといった重要な分野において、クライアントの戦略的投資、買収、資金調達に関するマーケットリサーチを提供しています。
Hunton Andrews Kurthは、国内の様々な企業、金融機関、銀行による米国、アジア、中南米、ヨーロッパ、アフリカ等における国際的な活動を支援すると同時に、外国の多国籍企業による対日投資及び日本での活動に関する助言をしています。
Directions
Local Events
Insights
Publications
- Spring 2022Publication
News
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 16, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 12, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 2, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 18, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 15, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 27, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 17, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 2, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2023News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 15, 2021News
Highlights
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadNews
- 3 Minute ReadNews