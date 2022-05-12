Tokyo
Hunton’s Tokyo office, established in 2010, is comprised of a market-leading team of globally experienced lawyers who advise Japanese and international clients on complex and critical matters.
Our Tokyo office serves client needs in Asia, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. We collaborate with Hunton’s offices across the world to bring together the best possible team wherever our clients need us.
We regularly advise on significant energy and infrastructure transactions, including in the areas of nuclear, renewables, battery energy storage, LNG, hydrogen, ammonia, data centers, and climate tech. Our experience includes advising on project development and finance, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity and venture capital transactions across multiple industries. We also provide access to Hunton’s global resources in important areas such as litigation and arbitration, investigations, data privacy, cybersecurity, and intellectual property, as well as environmental and regulatory compliance.
Our lawyers are fluent in multiple languages, including English and Japanese, and are qualified in multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, England and Wales, New York, and Japan.
We are regularly ranked as leading advisors in the Asia Pacific region by established legal directories, including Chambers, Legal 500, and IFLR1000.
2010年に開設されたハントンの東京オフィス（以下「当事務所」）には、国内外のクライアントに対して複雑かつ重要な案件について助言を行う、グローバルな経験を有する外国人弁護士および日本人弁護士が在籍しています。
当事務所は、アジア、米国、ヨーロッパ、中東、およびアフリカにおけるクライアントのニーズに応じたサービスを提供しており、世界中にあるハントンのオフィスとの連携により、クライアントが当事務所を必要とするいかなる国や地域においても最良のチームを編成しています。
当事務所は、原子力、再生可能エネルギー、電池電力貯蔵、液化天然ガス、水素、アンモニア、データセンター、および気候テック等の重要なエネルギー・インフラ分野において、常に助言を提供しています。
当事務所が知見を有する領域は、プロジェクト開発、プロジェクトファイナンス、M&A、プライベート・エクイティ、およびベンチャー・キャピタル取引と多岐に亘ります。
また、当事務所は、訴訟、仲裁、調査、プライバシー保護、サイバーセキュリティ、知的財産および環境・規制遵守等の重要な分野についても、世界中に広がるハントンのリソースを提供することができます。
当事務所所属の弁護士は英語や日本語を含む複数の言語に堪能であり、オーストラリア、イングランド・ウェールズ、米国ニューヨーク州、および日本を含む複数の法域において弁護士資格を有しています。
当事務所は、アジア・太平洋地域における有数のアドバイザーとして、Chambers、Legal 500、IFLR1000等定評のある法律データ誌において、毎年高評価を得ています。
News
