Tysons Client Center
Overview
With its location in Fairfax County’s “Boomtown” and proximity to the firm’s nearly 160 DC-based lawyers, our Tysons Client Center offers convenient access to the full spectrum of the firm’s legal services to our clients throughout Northern Virginia.
In addition to the firm’s capabilities in energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products, our lawyers are intricately familiar with the Northern Virginia business, legal and political climates and have longstanding relationships with Northern Virginia’s leaders and powerbrokers. Our lawyers have represented clients in venture capital and joint ventures; patent, copyright and trademark litigation; mergers and acquisitions; tax and ERISA matters; discrimination claims; collective bargaining; loan transactions and workouts and real estate finance and development. Our real estate and land use lawyers have a proven track record of successfully representing clients on some of the largest and most complicated land development projects in the Northern Virginia market. Our lawyers also have broad experience representing local governments and authorities and handling landmark litigation, insurance coverage litigation, labor and employment and intellectual property/patent law matters for Northern Virginia-based clients.
Located in Tysons, the client center provides full concierge service for meetings, closings, seminars, receptions, special events and litigation support, including depositions, mediations and trial preparation and is conveniently accessible to Metro, the Capital Beltway and the Dulles Airport Access Road.
CONTACT:
Rachel Ball
Administrator
rball@HuntonAK.com
