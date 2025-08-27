Type - All - CLE CLE Webinar Event Podcast Speaking Engagement

People - All - Gary A. Abelev Gil O. Acevedo Benjamin C. Ackerly Veronica P. Adams Jessica N. Agostinho Syed S. Ahmad Virginia S. Albrecht Fernando C. Alonso Walter J. Andrews Mark B. Arnold Nuri K. Aujla Brittany M. Bacon George E. Badenoch Ian P. Band David Barbour Ryan M. Bates Kate Bauer Jason M. Beach Ryan A. Becker Bojana Bellamy Emily Benedict Fawaz A. Bham Michael J. “Jack” Bisceglia Andrew J. Blanchard Robert T. Bohannon Anthony Bonan George Borovas Matthew P. Bosher James W. Bowen Lawrence J. Bracken James P. Bradley Holly A. Brady Heather L. Bravi Elizabeth A. Breen Tammy W. Brennig Shannon S. Broome Karma B. Brown Samuel L. Brown Tyler P. Brown F. William Brownell Melinda Brunger Gregory E. Bruno Harry K. Brunt F. Robert Brusco Joseph B. Buonanno Joseph W. Buoni Eric Burner Olivia G. Bushman Courtney Cochran Butler Daniel J. Butler Jeffrey M. Butler Tiago Sérgio Cabral Matthew J. Calvert Thomas H. Cantrill Erick B. Carlson Katy D. Carmical Lara Degenhart Cassidy Michelle G. Chan Robert M. Cipolla Brian M. Clarke Whittington W. Clement E. Carter Chandler Clements Edward T. Colbert Simon Collier Cassandra (Sandy) C. Collins Robert J. Collins Trevor S. Cox Rachael Craven Eric S. Crusius Adrianna E. Culbreth Madeline Culbreth Christopher J. Cunio Alexandra B. Cunningham Jennifer Diana Daglio Shannon E. Daily Merideth Snow Daly Jerome J. Dano Samuel A. Danon Timothy A. (Tad) Davidson Lee Davis Wyatt A. Deal John J. Dedyo Andrea DeField John J. Delionado Lawrence K. DeMeo Andrew Demick Stephen P. Demm Scott P. DeVries Kimberlee W. DeWitt Danielle Dobrusin Jeff C. Dodd Mayme Donohue Edward L. Douma Lee Downey Douglas L. Dua Christopher J. Dufek Brit Mohler Dufilho Robert T. Dumbacher David Dumont Angus Duncan Deidre G. Duncan M. Kaylan Dunn Frederick R. Eames Heather Archer Eastep Maya M. Eckstein W. Jeffery Edwards Tara L. Elgie Bud Ellis Clare Ellis Latosha M. Ellis James “J.R.” England Beau English Juan C. Enjamio Anthony J. Eppert Karen Jennings Evans Amy Fabiano Kelly L. Faglioni Susan S. Failla Ozzie A. Farres Geoffrey B. Fehling Jason Feingertz Claudia H. Fendian Andrea Field Melanie Fitzgerald Michael F. Fitzpatrick Hannah Flint Erin F. Fonté Thomas W. Ford, Jr. William B. Freeman Steven C. Friend Edward J. Fuhr Charles A. Gall Andrea D. Gardner Kevin E. Gaunt Kevin M. Georgerian Andrew G. Geyer Armin Ghiam J.A. Glaccum James A. Glasgow Ryan A. Glasgow Madison Godsey Jeff Goland Michael P. Goldman Allen C. Goolsby Carleton Goss Emma Weiss Gram Tyler Grant Laurie A. Grasso Tonya M. Gray Meredith Gregston Thomas B. Griffith Jared D. Grodin Samuel Grogan Brett L. Gross Philip M. Guffy Steven M. Haas Kevin Hahm Jarrett L. Hale Alexandra Hamilton Jason W. Harbour Ashley L. Harper Brigid Harrington Jeffrey L. Harvey Christopher W. Hasbrouck Roderick B. Hastie Matthew A. Hayes Todd P. Haymore Rudene Mercer Haynes James W. Head Mark S. Hedberg James Henderson Gregory G. Hesse Vincent V. Hilldrup Thomas Y. Hiner Jane Hinton Douglas H. Hoffmann Clayton T. Holland Kirk A. Hornbeck Cecelia Philipps Horner David B. Horner J. Marshall Horton George C. Howell Jae Lynn Huckaba Rachel E. Hudgins Jamie Zysk Isani Yosef Itkin Timothy L. Jacobs Rosemary Jay Matthew D. Jenkins Jacob Johnson Kevin W. Jones Laura Ellen Jones Nathaniel B. Jones Roland M. Juarez Ashley Kahn Seyfi Can Kandemir James A. Kennedy Suzan Kern Mike Kerrigan Ryan T. Ketchum Jason J. Kim Jonathan H. Kim Scott H. Kimpel Andrew R. Kintzinger M. Christine Klein Charles H. Knauss Edward B. Koehler Leslie W. Kostyshak Perie Reiko Koyama Torsten M. Kracht Michael B. Kruse Christopher G. Kulp Michael La Marca James J. La Rocca Lucinda Minton Langworthy Kurt G. Larkin Jordan Latham Laura Léonard Gerry Leone Matthew Z. Leopold Charlotte Leszinske Brian R. Levey Michael S. Levine Stephanie L. Levy Ashley Lewis Brent A. Lewis Michelle S. Lewis Elbert Lin Tina Locatelli Shaney B. Lokken Nash E. Long David S. Lowman, Jr. Georgia L. Lucier Dora Luo Abigail M. Lyle Patrick C. Macher Kimberly C. MacLeod Tyler Maddry Rori H. Malech Maeve Malik Austin Maloney Brian R. Marek Jeffrey N. Martin Wally Martinez Lorelie S. Masters Marshall J. Mattera John Gary Maynard Daniel E. McCormick Janet Sadler McCrae Patrick M. McDermott Alexander G. McGeoch John C. McGranahan Kerry L. McGrath Drew McKay Scott D. McKinney Joshua McNulty Nathan R. Menard Uriel A. Mendieta Serena M. Mentor Gail Merel Andrej Micovic Peter J. Mignone Todd S. Mikolop Joshua Milgrom Taylor Anne Moffett Eric Mogel Nicholas Monico Betsy Lee Montague Madalyn “Mady” Moore Reilly C. Moore Michael D. Morfey Angela Morrison Ann Marie Mortimer Jay B. Mower Michael J. Mueller Bryon Mulligan J. Drei Munar Eric J. Murdock Ted J. Murphy Jitranut Narkmai Eric J. Nedell Mike Nedzbala Valarie Ney Joseph T. Niczky Matthew Nigriny Whitney Nixdorf Alexandra Noetzel Leah B. Nommensen Somruetai Noppornprom Lonnie D. Nunley Paul T. Nyffeler Adam O’Brian Peter K. O’Brien Cecilia Y. Oh Leslie A. Okinaka G. Michael O’Leary John D. O’Neill Charles D. Ossola Brian V. Otero Justin F. Paget Raj Pande Alex D. Pappas Christopher M. Pardo Randall S. Parks Evangeline C. Paschal Anna Pateraki Hillary P. Patterson J. Steven Patterson Stephen R. Pattison Kate Pauling Sarah Pearce Michael A. Pearlson Adriana A. Perez Thomas J. Perich Michael R. Perry Cheryl Phillips James M. Pinna Chumbhot Plangtrakul Meghan A. Podolny Gregory L. Porter Shemin V. Proctor Christian Pugaczewski Robert T. Quackenboss D. Andrew Quigley Samantha Gilley Rachlin Vera A. Rechsteiner Michael Reed Shawn Patrick Regan Jonathan D. Reichman Thomas F. Reilly Myles F. Reynolds Matthew J. Ricciardi Robert A. Rich Tyler Richardson Daryl B. Robertson Patrick L. Robson Jenna N. Rode Doris Rodríguez Amber M. Rogers Adam J. Rosser Brent A. Rosser William L. S. Rowe Shaena M. Rowland Robin Russell Thomas A. Sage Rachel Saltzman Natalia San Juan Katherine P. Sandberg Kelly Sandill Susan L. Saslow Arthur E. Schmalz Tom Schulte Katrina A. Schydlower Caitlin A. Scipioni Matthew A. Scoville James S. Seevers Douglass P. Selby Sumaira Shaikh Daniel G. Shanley Joel R. Sharp Michael R. Shebelskie John Lee Shepherd Brian J. Shortt George P. Sibley Kendal A. Sibley Paul N. Silverstein Aaron P. Simpson James D. Simpson Martin Skehill Richard Skipper Nikki Skolnekovich Kevin V. Small Darrell Smelcer Caryl Greenberg Smith J.R. Smith Robert K. Smith Adam H. Solomon Yisun Song Bennett Sooy Lisa J. Sotto Joseph C. Stanko Cary D. Steklof Nicholas D. Stellakis Allison M. Stelter Ian W. Sterling Martin P. Stratte Koorosh Talieh Javaneh S. Tarter Eric Jon Taylor Thomas W. Taylor Wendell L. Taylor David Arthur Terry Quince Thompson Patricia Tiller Jessica R. Tobin B. Cary Tolley Veronica A. Torrejón Andrew J. Turner Timothy J. Unger William J. Van Thunen Emily Burkhardt Vicente Thaphanut Vimolkej Mark R. Vowell Gregory R. Wall Greg Waller Richard Warren Thomas R. Waskom S. Alice Weeks Peter G. Weinstock Malcolm C. Weiss Sanjee Weliwitigoda Beth Alexander Whitaker Lieselot K. Whitbeck Elizabeth P. White Kevin J. White Mark W. Wickersham Amy McDaniel Williams Holly H. Williamson Susan F. Wiltsie Steven L. Wood Brian A. Wright Kathleen J. Wu Jennifer E. Wuebker Jessica G. Yeshman Hyoung Suk “Pete” Yoon George Zhu Michael I. Zinder Torrye Zullo

Service - All - Accounting Profession Defense Acquisitions and Dispositions Advertising Compliance and Counseling Affirmative Action and OFCCP Compliance Africa Agency Finance Air Quality Anti-Money Laundering Antitrust and Consumer Protection Antitrust Compliance and Counseling Antitrust Litigation Appeals Artificial Intelligence Asia Pacific Asset-Backed Securitization Aviation Banking and Finance Bankruptcy, Restructuring and Creditors’ Rights Blockchain and Digital Assets Brussels/EU California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) California’s Proposition 65 Capital Markets and Securities Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials Children’s Privacy Climate Change Coal Commercial Contracting and Contract Lifecycle Management Commercial Litigation Commercial Real Estate Lending Construction Consumer Financial Compliance and Litigation Copyright Counseling and Litigation Corporate Corporate Governance and Board Advisory Corporate Transition and Integration Services Corporate Transparency Act Criminal and Civil Antitrust Investigations Cuba Cyber Insurance Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation Cybersecurity Incidents D&O Insurance and Executive Protection Derivatives Digital Commerce Discovery and E-Discovery Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Counseling Energy Energy and Infrastructure Energy Regulation Energy Tax Credits Energy Transition Environmental Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense Environmental Justice ERISA Litigation Europe European Data Protection and Privacy Executive Compensation / Employee Benefits Fair Lending Finance and Restructuring Financial Institutions Corporate and Regulatory Financial Services Financial Services Litigation FinTech Food Industry Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group Government Relations Health Care and Life Sciences Higher Education and Private Schools Hospitality Immigration Information Technology Insurance Coverage Intellectual Property Intellectual Property and Technology Transactions Labor and Employment Labor and Employment Emerging Technology Labor-Management Relations and Labor Litigation Land Use Land Use and Development Latin America Leasing Lending Services Litigation Lone Star Governance Mergers and Acquisitions Mining and Minerals Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights National Environmental Policy Act Natural Gas Natural Resources NCAA Athletes Nuclear Energy OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense Outsourcing Outsourcing, Technology and Commercial Contracting Pay Equity and Transparency PFAS Interdisciplinary Team Pipeline Power and Utilities Capital Markets Privacy and Cybersecurity Product Liability and Mass Tort Litigation Public Finance Public Lands Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure Real Estate Affordable Housing Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs Real Estate Investment and Finance Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care Real Estate Litigation Real Estate Sustainability Real Estate, Development and Finance Reinsurance Renewable Energy and Clean Power Retail Retail and Consumer Products Retail and Consumer Products Litigation Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization SAFETY Act Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement Servicing Rights Financing and Securitization Software Audits State Government Relations Structured Finance and Securitization Superfund (CERCLA), Site Remediation and Natural Resource Damages Sustainability Tax Technology Trade Secret Counseling and Litigation Trademark Non-Contentious Trademark Proceedings Unfair Competition and Employee Raiding Wage and Hour Class Actions Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities Water Water Quality, Wetlands, Groundwater, and Drinking Water White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations ‘34 Act Reporting and Related Matters

Keyword