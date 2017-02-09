2016 Proxy Season Review and Corporate Governance Update
February 9, 2017
2016 Proxy Season Review and Corporate Governance Update
Join Hunton & Williams partner Scott Kimpel and associate Page Hubben for a recap of the 2016 proxy season and a preview of what is on tap in 2017, including our predictions for the SEC under President Trump.
Thursday, February 9, 2017
1:00–2:00 p.m. EST
Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.
For additional information, contact Marie Lowden, 804.788.8426.
Sign Up for Email Updates
Related People
- Partner