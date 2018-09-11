2018 Environmental Summer Speaker Series

Hunton Andrews Kurth and the Environmental Law Institute invite you to a complimentary summer speaker series featuring key representatives from environmental regulatory agencies. The series of informal seminars will provide attendees with the opportunity to directly interact with environmental regulators and professionals in the field on the latest issues and challenges in environmental law in California and throughout the western United States.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP/Environmental Law Institute

FINAL Summer Speaker Series:

SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Lunch will be provided.

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

50 California Street, Suite 1700

San Francisco, CA 94111

Two Speakers:

Keith Lichten, Supervising Water Resource Control Engineer, California EPA/San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board

Tamarin E. Austin, Senior Staff Counsel, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board

Moderator: Sarah Quiter, Senior Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

The mission of the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board is to preserve, enhance, and restore the quality of California’s water resources and drinking water for the protection of the environment, public health, and all beneficial uses. The SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board is one of nine Regional Water Quality Control Boards in California, all of which operate under the auspices of the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board). The Water Boards are tasked with implementing the Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act and the federal Clean Water Act and have regulatory responsibility for the water quality of California’s nearly 1.6 million acres of lakes, 1.3 million acres of bays and estuaries, 211,000 miles of rivers and streams, and about 1,100 miles of California coastline.

Join us for the last talk of the summer series featuring two speakers from the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board. Keith Lichten, Supervising Water Resource Control Engineer, California EPA/San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and Tamarin Austin, Senior Staff Counsel, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, will discuss the latest topics of significant interest to the public and the priorities being pursued by the Regional Water Quality Control Board.

This series is complimentary, but please register for the individual sessions, below.

Who will benefit: All are welcome. Students and professionals in environmental law will have unique opportunities to learn, hear updates, ask questions, and network.

There is no CLE credit available for this series.

Questions? Please contact Visalaya Hirunpidok at vhirunpidok@HuntonAK.com.

Past Events:

July 31, 2018: Bay Area Air Quality Management District

July 24, 2018: Green Energy: Renewable Energy Trends and Policies

July 17, 2018: San Francisco Bay Conservation & Development Commission

July 10, 2018: U.S. EPA Region 9

June 21, 2018: Careers and Trends in Environmental Law Panel

June 14, 2018: California Air Resources Board