Please join Hunton & Williams LLP and the Texas A&M University School of Law for a complimentary webinar



3D Printing Webinar Series: Intellectual Property



Thursday, April 6, 2017

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm EDT

Additive manufacturing — commonly referred to as 3D printing — is on the rise. Already in commercial use in various industries, it is only a matter of time before the development of 3D ink pens and desktop 3D printers makes the technology a household concept. As with any new technology, 3D printing brings with it a host of new questions surrounding intellectual property, product liability, insurance, tax and other significant legal issues.

The Gartner Group predicts that 3D printing will result in the global loss of at least $100 billion per year in intellectual property by 2018. The first of our four-part series on 3D printing will focus on the issues that users and manufacturers of 3D printers and 3D printed objects encounter involving patents, trademarks and copyrights and the steps that can be taken to protect intellectual property rights.

Moderator:

Saurabh Vishnubhakat, Associate Professor of Law, Texas A&M University

Panelists:

Deven Desai, Associate Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology

Maya Eckstein, Head of IP Practice Group and 3D Printing Practice, Hunton & Williams LLP

Maria Veronica Ewald, Supervisory Patent Examiner, USPTO

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA.

Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

