Malcomb Weiss, F. William Brownell and Belynda Reck will be among the presenters at AB 32 Takes Shape, a seminar sponsored by Hunton & Williams LLP, CantorCo2e and Trinity Consultants.

Almost two years after its adoption, AB 32: the California Global Warming Solutions Act, is in full swing. AB 32 affects California industry like no other piece of environmental legislation in history by requiring a 35% reduction in GHG emissions by 2020. Attending this program will give you a sense of empowerment to help cope with climate change mandates.

Click here for registration and additional information.

When

June 17, 2008

7:30 a.m: Breakfast

8:00 a.m - 12:30: Program

Where

Hunton & Williams LLP

550 South Hope Street

Suite 2000

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 532-2000 Phone

Questions?

Christine Barth

(213) 532-2133