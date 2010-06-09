AB 32 Under Attack? US EPA GHG Regulation Looms

Wednesday, June 9, 2010

Los Angeles, CA

co-sponsored by Hunton & Williams LLP and CANTORCO2e

With California and the US EPA aggressively moving forward with rulemaking, prospects for a federal climate change bill in doubt, and AB 32 coming under attack—uncertainty abounds. Climate change efforts are focusing on states, federal agencies and the courts. This seminar will go beyond the basics to discuss critical national developments, California's climate change future, and the implications for your company, including:

What is the outlook for federal legislation and EPA rulemaking?

What new requirements are emerging under the Clean Air Act and other regulatory programs?

What is the future of cap and trade?

How are the courts grappling with nuisance litigation and CEQA suits?

Is California's climate change future dependent upon the pending race of Brown vs. Whitman?

What AB-32 driven regulations are already impacting California?

What factors are shaping renewable power's role in California's carbon restricted future?

What are companies doing to comply with SEC policies on climate disclosure?

How are companies preparing for potential new climate regulation, litigation, and low-carbon product demands?

Confirmed Speakers:

K.C. Bishop III, Ph.D., Chevron Corporation

Harold Buchanan, CE2 Capital Partners LLC

James Goldstene, California Air Resources Board

Michael Hertel, So. Cal. Edison Co.

Michael Ruffatto, North American Power Group

Space is limited, preference will be given to corporations and municipalities.

Hunton & Williams LLP is a California State Bar approved MCLE Provider and certifies that this activity has been approved for 3.5 hours of general participatory credit.