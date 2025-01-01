On December 1-2, 2020, Amy McDaniel Williams, Janet McCrae and Rudene Haynes will speak at the 2020 ABS East virtual conference.

Amy McDaniel Williams will moderate a discussion on housing market trends. The panel will discuss:

Mortgage origination volume outlook amid unprecedented rates and surging demand

Shifting demographics from cities to suburbs and impact on real estate value in cities vs. suburbs

COVID delays and other challenges for new construction supply and pipeline

Impact of the Congressional and Presidential election on GSE reform, lender regulation and affordable housing initiatives

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.

Janet McCrae will be a panelist on the credit risk transfer market panel. The panel will discuss:

How are the GSE CRT programs faring?

Factors contributing to slowing issuance volumes

How does recent CRT sector performance compare to all other sectors?

Does the future of GSE CRT programs look promising or are there major clouds on the near horizon?

Is the dealer community incentivized to provide liquidity support for lower tranches?

What opportunity does CRT present against a booming housing market with high demand?

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.

Rudene Haynes will be a panelist on the servicer advance financing panel. The panel will discuss:

How are the independent servicers faring given widespread payment forbearance uptake?

Are commercial real estate servicers in bigger jeopardy than residential?

Are there any potential plans for government intervention should many independent servicers start to fail?

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.