ABS East virtual conference
December 1-2, 2020
On December 1-2, 2020, Amy McDaniel Williams, Janet McCrae and Rudene Haynes will speak at the 2020 ABS East virtual conference.
Amy McDaniel Williams will moderate a discussion on housing market trends. The panel will discuss:
- Mortgage origination volume outlook amid unprecedented rates and surging demand
- Shifting demographics from cities to suburbs and impact on real estate value in cities vs. suburbs
- COVID delays and other challenges for new construction supply and pipeline
- Impact of the Congressional and Presidential election on GSE reform, lender regulation and affordable housing initiatives
Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.
Janet McCrae will be a panelist on the credit risk transfer market panel. The panel will discuss:
- How are the GSE CRT programs faring?
- Factors contributing to slowing issuance volumes
- How does recent CRT sector performance compare to all other sectors?
- Does the future of GSE CRT programs look promising or are there major clouds on the near horizon?
- Is the dealer community incentivized to provide liquidity support for lower tranches?
- What opportunity does CRT present against a booming housing market with high demand?
Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.
Rudene Haynes will be a panelist on the servicer advance financing panel. The panel will discuss:
- How are the independent servicers faring given widespread payment forbearance uptake?
- Are commercial real estate servicers in bigger jeopardy than residential?
- Are there any potential plans for government intervention should many independent servicers start to fail?
Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.
