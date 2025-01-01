ABS East virtual conference

December 1-2, 2020

On December 1-2, 2020, Amy McDaniel Williams, Janet McCrae and Rudene Haynes will speak at the 2020 ABS East virtual conference.

Amy McDaniel Williams will moderate a discussion on housing market trends. The panel will discuss:

  • Mortgage origination volume outlook amid unprecedented rates and surging demand
  • Shifting demographics from cities to suburbs and impact on real estate value in cities vs. suburbs
  • COVID delays and other challenges for new construction supply and pipeline
  • Impact of the Congressional and Presidential election on GSE reform, lender regulation and affordable housing initiatives

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.

 

Janet McCrae will be a panelist on the credit risk transfer market panel. The panel will discuss:

  • How are the GSE CRT programs faring?
  • Factors contributing to slowing issuance volumes
  • How does recent CRT sector performance compare to all other sectors?
  • Does the future of GSE CRT programs look promising or are there major clouds on the near horizon?
  • Is the dealer community incentivized to provide liquidity support for lower tranches?
  • What opportunity does CRT present against a booming housing market with high demand?

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.

 

Rudene Haynes will be a panelist on the servicer advance financing panel. The panel will discuss:

  • How are the independent servicers faring given widespread payment forbearance uptake?
  • Are commercial real estate servicers in bigger jeopardy than residential?
  • Are there any potential plans for government intervention should many independent servicers start to fail?

Click here to listen to a recording of the panel discussion.

