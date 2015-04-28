Accelerated Debt Tender Offers and Exchange Offers Webinar

Webinar: Accelerated Debt Tender Offers and Exchange Offers

Hunton & Williams LLP invites CFOs, treasurers, in-house counsel and other financial professionals to join us for a discussion of recent SEC developments concerning tender and exchange offers for debt securities.

Tuesday, April 28, 2015

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EDT)

Partners Susan Failla and Scott Kimpel will provide an overview of the rules and processes for debt tender offers and exchange offers, with emphasis on the SEC staff’s new no-action letter on abbreviated tenders. We will compare the traditional tender offer process with the new accelerated timeline permitted under SEC staff guidance. Finally, the webinar will provide an overview of our recent experiences using the expedited process.

Hunton & Williams LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Polly Holland by email or 804.787.8963.