Addressing GDPR Challenges: An Interactive Session on Handling Data Breaches
October 15, 2019
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth and the Centre for Information Policy Leadership for a Networking Luncheon
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
12:00–14:00
Lunch will be served.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Park Atrium
Rue des Colonies 11
1000 Brussels
Belgium
Please join us for a roundtable discussion sharing experiences on handling data breaches under the GDPR.
- Hear about lessons learned to-date, best practices and available enforcement action.
- Share your practical experiences on addressing data breaches and the challenges of the GDPR’s breach notification regime.
- Hear how your peers prepare for handling data breaches and test breach readiness.
Speakers
- David Dumont, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Zoltan Precsenyi, Director of GDPR Strategy, Symantec Corporation
- Nathalie Laneret, Director of Privacy Policy, Centre for Information Policy Leadership
- Anna Pateraki, Senior Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth
We look forward to your participation.
