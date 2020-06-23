Addressing Key GDPR Issues During COVID-19
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE webinar on
Addressing Key GDPR Issues During COVID-19
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
11:00–12:00 pm EDT
17:00–18:00 pm CET
The COVID-19 outbreak has created unprecedented operational and legal challenges for businesses across the globe. As businesses continue to navigate uncertainties during the pandemic, they are turning to guidance issued by EU data protection authorities on a number of important privacy concerns.
In this webinar, our speakers will address key GDPR issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
- The limitations on processing employee and visitor data for health monitoring purposes
- The development of common standards for contact tracing apps
- Crisis management priorities from a data protection perspective, including cybersecurity preparedness and safe teleworking measures
- Recommendations for maintaining a robust privacy program during the crisis
Our speakers from Hunton Andrews Kurth include:
- David Dumont, Partner
- Lisa J. Sotto, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice
- Anna Pateraki, Senior Associate
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.
Related People
- Partner
- Partner
- Counsel