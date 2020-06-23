Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a CLE webinar on

Addressing Key GDPR Issues During COVID-19

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

11:00–12:00 pm EDT

17:00–18:00 pm CET

The COVID-19 outbreak has created unprecedented operational and legal challenges for businesses across the globe. As businesses continue to navigate uncertainties during the pandemic, they are turning to guidance issued by EU data protection authorities on a number of important privacy concerns.

In this webinar, our speakers will address key GDPR issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

The limitations on processing employee and visitor data for health monitoring purposes

The development of common standards for contact tracing apps

Crisis management priorities from a data protection perspective, including cybersecurity preparedness and safe teleworking measures

Recommendations for maintaining a robust privacy program during the crisis

Our speakers from Hunton Andrews Kurth include:

David Dumont , Partner

, Partner Lisa J. Sotto , Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice

, Partner and Chair of the Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Anna Pateraki, Senior Associate

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.