American Bar Association’s Securitization and Structured Finance Committee Spring Forward Virtual Event

Structured Finance partner Amy Williams organized Spring Forward, a program hosted by the Securitization and Structured Finance Committee of the American Bar Association’s Business Law Section. Spring Forward is a series of substantive sessions for securitization and structured finance practitioners to converge and discuss hot topics facing the industry.

The sessions, scheduled for February 11, March 11 and April 8, will be held from 3pm–6pm ET and registration is free. All structured finance and securitization lawyers are encouraged to attend and participate in these practice-specific sessions and networking events.

On February 11, Amy Williams will kick off the program with an interview of Kristi Leo, President of the Structured Finance Association. Partner Steven Becker will moderate a panel discussion on how fintech is reshaping the structured finance industry.

On March 11, partner Peter Partee will participate in a panel discussion on the legal principles and recent cases underscoring the risks to maintaining an issuer’s bankruptcy remote status.

On April 8, counsel Tina Locatelli will moderate a discussion on LIBOR transition and partner Scott Kimpel will moderate a discussion on ESG in the context of structured finance.

