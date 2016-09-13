“Are You Prepared? How to Respond to Industrial Plant Accidents Given Stepped-Up Federal Enforcement,” Hunton & Williams LLP Webinar

Are You Prepared?

How to Respond to Industrial Plant Accidents Given Stepped-Up Federal Enforcement

Tuesday, September 13, 2016

12:30 – 2:00 PM ET

Federal enforcement is on the rise and the government is focusing its efforts on investigations surroug accidents at industrial and chemical facilities. Hunton & Williams invites you to attend a webinar that will discuss what companies should be considering in this increased enforcement climate. We will discuss what the following initiatives mean for your business and how you can best prepare for them:

Proactive Enforcement of Risk Management Plan Regulations Under EPA’s National Enforcement Initiative

OSHA’s Increased Penalty Structure and Increased Risk of State Enforcement for Industrial Accidents

Increased Exposure of Individual Executives Due to Yates Memo

Panelists:

J. Tom Boer, Partner, Hunton & Williams (former DOJ prosecutor)

Shannon S. Broome, Partner, Hunton & Williams

Timothy Heaphy, Partner, Hunton & Williams (former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia)

Chuck Knauss, Partner, Hunton & Williams (former Counsel for the Committee on Energy and Commerce, US House of Representatives on the authorizing legislation for the Chemical Safety Board’s, EPA’s risk management plan regulations, and OSHA’s process safety management authority)

Todd S. Mikolop, Senior Attorney, Hunton & Williams (former DOJ prosecutor)

Susan F. Wiltsie, Partner, Hunton & Williams

