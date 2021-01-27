Are You Ready? Preparing for the New Frontier of Public Bargaining in Virginia

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

2:00–3:00 pm ET

During the 2020 legislative session, Virginia passed several important employment bills. Perhaps none is more consequential than H.B. 582. Effective as of May 21, 2021, it permits the governing bodies of Virginia cities, towns, counties, and school boards to adopt a local resolution or ordinance authorizing collective bargaining and recognizing labor unions. The bill provides no guidance on how to create and implement a union recognition and bargaining process, leaving such decisions to covered localities. Consequently, the burden to fill in the gaps will fall to local governments that have never before had to consider such issues.



H.B. 582 represents a seismic shift in labor-management relations policy in Virginia and presents covered localities with a maze of legal and practical challenges. Regardless of a locality or school board’s particular position on the bill, substantial preparation will be necessary to accommodate its potential legal and public relations impacts. Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar in which we will discuss how covered localities can begin planning now to develop a plan for managing this significant change in the law.



Moderator:

Christopher G. Kulp, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Presenters:

Kurt G. Larkin , Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth Stuart A. Raphael, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

