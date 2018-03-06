Art as an Asset Class: Transactional Concerns for Art Market Participants, The Cardozo Art Law Society

On Tuesday, March 6, 2018, Litigation Partner Joseph Patella will serve on a panel at a spring meeting of The Cardozo Art Law Society held at the Cardozo School of Law in New York City. The panel, entitled “Art as an Asset Class: Transactional Concerns for Art Market Participants” will discuss transactional concerns of art market participants and the characteristics of art as an asset class. Joe will be discussing litigation issues and will be joined by other art law attorneys and industry experts Rebecca Fine of Athena Art Finance Corp. and Lauren Rocklin, US Trust, Bank of America.