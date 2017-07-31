Bangkok Office Holds First Seminar on Cybersecurity

On July 31, 2017, the Corporate team in Bangkok office, together with the Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD), held a seminar titled “Cybersecurity: Risks, Liabilities, and Best Practices” at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, Bangkok. They were joined by approximately 80 guests from companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Manuel E. Maisog (Bing) and Manida Zinmerman shared best practices for preparing for and responding to cybersecurity incidents, handling litigation and managing directors’ liabilities from US and Thai perspectives. They also covered measures to be taken to mitigate legal liabilities that may arise following a cybersecurity incident. In addition to Bing and Manida, Hunton’s team included associates Somruetai Noppornprom, Amaraporn Sajaraktrakul and Sappawit Jansuparerg.

Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand expanded its guidelines regarding good corporate governance to cover cybersecurity issues. This event served as an opportunity to leverage our extensive experience in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity by pioneering it in Thailand, where privacy and cybersecurity are still emerging issues for Thai stakeholders.