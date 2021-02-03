12:00–1:00 pm ET

Cybercrime has increased dramatically during the pandemic, and businesses, many of which are working remotely, find themselves vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Through an interactive tabletop exercise focused on a ransomware attack, our panelists will cover the full lifecycle of these events. They will offer insights on how to mitigate and manage cyber risks and liabilities by having a well-crafted insurance program, including how to remediate gaps in cyber insurance coverage, and how to handle the aftermath of a cyber event. Our speakers will also discuss the potential legal and business implications of the recent advisory issued by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Control Assets (OFAC) on sanctions risks for facilitating ransomware payments.



Speakers

Brittany M. Bacon, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Andrea DeField, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Latosha M. Ellis, Associate, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Moderator

Jamie Zysk Isani, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.



CLE forms will be provided upon registration.

This program is sponsored by the firmwide Women’s Mentoring Circle, an initiative that promotes the advancement and development of women in business through meaningful mentoring, educational and networking opportunities.

Questions? Please contact Carolina Guerra Perez at cguerraperez@HuntonAK.com.