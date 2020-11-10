Brexit and Adequacy–Separating Fact from Fiction

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

12:00–1:00 pm ET

17:00–18:00 GMT

The UK’s withdrawal from the European Union draws to a close on December 31, 2020, and much focus currently centers on whether the EU will formally recognize the UK’s data protection regime as ‘adequate.’ In reality, there are numerous other data protection issues to be addressed, and a distinct possibility that adequacy may not be the holy grail it is widely believed to be.

Our speakers will discuss the key data protection implications of Brexit for US and EU companies, and explain how companies in the UK are preparing. In particular, we will discuss:

UK GDPR and the wider legislative framework

Role of the ICO after Brexit

Adequacy–likelihood, longevity and practical impact on transfers

UK or EU? Determining applicable law, territorial scope and appointing representatives

Impact of Brexit on Accountability (DPO, DPIA, ROPA, notices, etc.

Speakers:

David Dumont, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

Rosemary Jay, Senior Consultant Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth

, Senior Consultant Attorney, Hunton Andrews Kurth Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

