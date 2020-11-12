Executive Compensation Academy — Building a Compensatory Peer Group: A Step-by-Step Approach

Thursday, November 12, 2020

10:00–11:00 am CT | 11:00 am–12:00 pm ET

The purpose of this presentation is to discuss how an issuer can effectively build an executive compensation peer group. To that end, this presentation is intended to provide a step-by-step approach on building a peer group, including:

the general purpose of a compensatory peer group and how it is used by issuers,

governance concerns when selecting peer members,

criteria that should be considered when selecting peer companies,

use of multiple peer groups for different compensatory purposes,

the role of the Compensation Committee,

ISS thoughts and published parameters when selecting a peer group, and

overall proxy disclosure.

Speaker: Anthony J. Eppert, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Who Should Attend: This webinar is appropriate for C-suite executives and professionals in legal, finance and human resources departments.



Continuing Education Credit Information

CLE: Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA only. Please be aware that due to various state bar closures, CLE accreditation will be delayed for the foreseeable future.

CPE: 1.0 credit hours (TX)

HRCI: This activity has been approved for 1 HR (General) recertification credit hours toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ recertification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®).

SHRM: This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CPSM or SHRM-SCPSM.