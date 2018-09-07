Hunton Andrews Kurth Webinar, California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018

Please join us for a complimentary webinar on the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018

Friday, September 7, 2018

12:00 to 1:00 pm EDT

On June 28, 2018, California enacted into law AB 375, known as the “California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018.” The Act represents the most comprehensive general privacy law passed in the U.S. to date and introduces a suite of privacy rights and related requirements that could mean significant changes for your company’s existing privacy program.

Please join us for a webinar that will highlight how the new law may impact your organization and steps you can take now to prepare for the Act’s sweeping requirements. Hunton Andrews Kurth lawyers will address the following questions:

What are the key requirements of the Act?

To whom and to what do the requirements apply?

How can you begin to implement the relevant requirements, including those involving individual privacy rights, disclosure and consent? What do we expect will be the key implementation challenges?

Can you leverage your existing GDPR compliance program to address the comparable requirements under the Act?

What are the risks and potential liabilities associated with noncompliance?

Speakers

Lisa J. Sotto, Partner

Aaron P. Simpson, Partner

Brittany M. Bacon, Partner

CLE Credit

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP will seek CLE credit for this program in CA, FL, GA, NC, NY, TX and VA. Credit hours are not guaranteed and are subject to each state’s approval rules.

Questions? Please contact Hannah Gardner at HGardner@HuntonAK.com.



