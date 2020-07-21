Capital Planning During a Pandemic – How to Prepare Your Bank for the Unknown
July 21, 2020
Please join Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for a complimentary webinar:
Capital Planning During a Pandemic – How to Prepare Your Bank for the Unknown
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
12:00–1:00 pm CT
1:00–2:00 pm ET
In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, solid capital planning is essential. In June 2020, the regulators issued interagency guidance emphasizing the importance of stress testing and discussing how examiners will consider a bank’s capital planning efforts. This webinar will discuss the components of a good capital plan, heightened regulatory expectations and the most common methods to raise capital to implement the capital plan.
Speakers:
- Jacque Kruppa, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth
- Carleton Goss, Counsel, Hunton Andrews Kurth
Questions? Please contact Jacque Kruppa at jkruppa@HuntonAK.com or Carleton Goss at cgoss@HuntonAK.com.
