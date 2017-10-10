“Chemical Accidents and Process Safety: What You Need to Know About Cal/OSHA’s, Cal/EPA’s, and US EPA’s New 2017 Regulations,” Environmental Law Institute, San Francisco, CA

On Tuesday, October 10th, the Environmental Law Institute will host a professional practice workshop on “Chemical Accidents and Process Safety: What You Need to Know About Cal/OSHA’s, Cal/EPA’s, and US EPA’s New 2017 Regulations” in Hunton & Williams LLP’s San Francisco office. Shannon S. Broome, managing partner of the San Francisco office, Tom Boer, partner and former DOJ prosecutor, and Daniel Grucza, senior attorney and former Environmental, Health & Safety manager for a complex plastics manufacturing facility will join a panel of key state and federal regulators to shed light on the new regulations.

This master class goes beyond a comprehensive overview of the regulations; it provides insights from key regulators and knowledgeable attorneys on implementation concerns in light of ambiguous regulatory language. Topics include definitions of major incident and major change, requirements for involvement of employees and unions, the team for inherent safety technology reviews, and more. As these new regulations kick in, it is imperative to understand: