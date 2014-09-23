Washington, DC

Chemical Law in the US and EU: Forecasting Future Reforms and Managing Increasingly Stringent Requirements

Tuesday, September 23, 2014

Implementation of stringent chemical regulations in the United States and the European Union is onerous and difficult. For companies that manufacture or sell chemical products, the current and ever-expanding body of chemical regulation is a significant business challenge. This event will answer the following questions:

What reforms of these important laws and regulations are in the offing? How are companies addressing related risk assessment and liability issues?

How are emerging issues affecting your compliance approaches and programs? The discussion covers combined effects, endocrine disrupters, nanotechnology and more.

How can companies manage compliance with the plethora of chemical use, labeling, registration, notification and authorization requirements?

What can you do so chemicals in products meet specified maximum concentration limits, exposure limits and/or chemical use restrictions?

Speakers:

Michael Walls, Vice President of Regulatory and Technical Affairs, American Chemistry Council

Anthony Samson, Policy Advocate: Environmental Regulation, Housing and Land Use, California Chamber of Commerce

Lucas Bergkamp, Partner, Hunton & Williams (Brussels)

Malcolm Weiss, Partner, Hunton & Williams (Los Angeles)

Dan Uyesato, Partner, Hunton & Williams (Raleigh)